BRIDGTON — Dr. “Bowtie Todd” Jenkins will address the Lake Region Rotary Club members and friends on diversity and inclusion on Thursday, Aug. 13, via Zoom.

Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club President Julie Forbes came back from a leadership training session in Worcester, Massachusetts, just before the pandemic shutdown halted all in-person training, excited about the speech Jenkins gave to the incoming presidents of Rotary Clubs throughout the northeastern U.S.

“The timing was perfect. Six weeks into my presidency, we were able to schedule Dr. Bowtie. I was thrilled. One of the benefits of Zoom meetings is that we can have speakers and guests from around the world … as long as they are willing to check in at our meeting time, 7:30 a.m. EDT.”

Jenkins is the founder of Bowtie Leadership & Development, a company dedicated to bringing diverse people together to increase individual or organizational productivity and performance. He is a certified leadership management international facilitator, coach and speaker with more than 10 years of training and development, leadership development and diversity and inclusion work experience.

Jenkins has worked with several clients, 1:1, small and large businesses and organizations throughout the world as well as across the U.S. He has spoken to crowds as large as 30,000 and trains groups inside Fortune 500 companies, colleges and universities and various nonprofits. He spends his life dedicated to helping others see their greatness through education, exposure and best practices.

Born and raised in the inner city of Columbia, South Carolina, the eldest of 13 siblings and a first-generation college student, Jenkins is an alumnus of the University of South Carolina where he graduated magna cum laude and received his BS in psychology and BA in sociology. He earned his master of science from Illinois State University and doctorate from the University of Arkansas. Throughout his undergraduate and professional career, he has served in various leadership roles and on multiple boards within higher education, professional organizations, nonprofits and business.

Why the Bowtie? “Bowtie” is the art of communication to bring people together through education, exposure and best practices in a sophisticated way, one conversation at a time.

Anyone wishing to hear Jenkins should contact George Szok at [email protected] for the Zoom access link. For more information about Rotary or the club, contact Dave Barker, membership chairman, at [email protected] Anyone wishing to learn more about or to volunteer with any of the projects for local food pantries, contact Carol Madsen at [email protected]

« Previous

Next »