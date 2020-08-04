TURNER – A section of Tidswell Road will be closed to traffic for several weeks while the town replaces the culvert in Martin Stream.

Town Manager Kurt Schuab said the $200,000 project, which began Monday, is expected to last about three weeks.

“Residents on the east side of the project site will have access (to Tidswell Road) from Plains Road and General Turner Hill Road,” Schuab said, “and the west side, near Coach Terry’s Redemption, may be accessed from Route 4.”

Schuab said $95,000 of the project is being from a Stream Crossing Grant from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The grant program is intended to “improve water quality, fish passage and alleviate flooding because of undersized or failing stream crossings,” Schuab said.

“This project has been in the works for several years and is expected to achieve the grant objectives and serve the town well for many years to come,” he added.

