DEAR SUN SPOTS: This past Wednesday, July 29, I was shopping at the Auburn Bed, Bath and Beyond. After leaving the store and getting into my car, I discovered the necklace I had been wearing was missing. This necklace was given to me by my late husband and means the world to me. I went back into the store to check if anyone had found it, but no luck. I only went to that one store and back home. If anyone has found a necklace, please call me at 241-0047. Carmen, Lewiston

ANSWER: I certainly hope your precious item is found and returned to you. Sun Spots has a good track record so don’t give up hope and let us know what happens.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was wondering if you could give us names and phone numbers for moving companies in and around the Mexico, Rumford and Dixfield areas. It would be so helpful as we are moving soon.

Thank you so much for all you do for people. It’s such a kindness. We love your column and all the help and information it gives. — No name, Mexico

ANSWER: In the Rolodex I have Red’s Moving Inc. in Lewiston (784-8766) and Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Auburn (1-800-891-8409), but more recommendations are needed! Please and thank you.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone know where I can buy two Red Sox masks? I would appreciate any information. Please call 744-2065 or 595-7039. — Barbara, Oxford

ANSWER: Early this summer I listed many face-covering makers in the area. Readers, if you are one of those seamstresses with Red Sox logo fabric, please give Barbara a buzz!

If no one locally responds, Barbara (and I believe they will) etsy.com has several to choose from, all made by craftspeople in their homes. It’s a great site for many kinds of merchandise and unique items.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m trying to find a serious collector for Fenton lamps and many pieces of Fenton glass. I’ve spent years of collecting and Sun Spots is the first place I inquire. I can be reached at [email protected]

— Bonnie, no town

ANSWER: When I think of getting assistance with all things antique, the first two places that come to mind are Orphan Annie’s Antiques in Auburn at 98 Court St.( 782-0638) and Daniel Buck Auctions in Lisbon Falls at 501 Lisbon St. (407-1444). The helpful folks at either of these places may have some good contacts for you.

Fenton glass was made until 2011 and the value does vary quite a bit.

If you are looking to sell or purchase, scrolling through ebay.com is another option.

This is a really informative blog post from a collector who explains what to look for and how to get information on the value of your Fenton lamps and glass: https://adirondackgirlatheart.com/collecting-vintage-fenton-glass. I really enjoyed reading it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the person looking for a reputable, reasonably priced computer repair person in the River Valley area (Rumford, Mexico, Dixfield, Peru), contact Dan Bernard at 562-4980 or e-mail [email protected] — Vicki, no town

ANSWER: Excellent! Thank you for the recommendation requested in the July 30 Sun Spots. I’ll add the information to the Rolodex.

