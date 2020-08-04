The Associated Press
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, August 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 – AFL: Brisbane at Richmond
3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS2 – AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN – LG at Kia
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN – NC at Hanwha
LACROSSE
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN – PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Elimination Playoff I, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN – Pittsburgh at Minnesota
6 p.m.
FS1 – Philadelphia at NY Yankees
MLBN – Cleveland at Cincinnati
6:40 p.m.
NESN – Boston at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
ESPN – NY Mets at Washington
10 p.m.
ESPN – LA Angels at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
NBATV – Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
4 p.m.
NBATV – Seeding Games: Phoenix vs. LA Clippers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:30 p.m.
TNT/NBCSB – Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m.
TNT – Seeding Games: Houston vs. Portland, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NBCSN – Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN – Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN – Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
4 p.m.
NBCSN – Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN – Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN – Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
8 p.m.
NBCSN – Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Carolina vs. NY Rangers, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10:45 p.m.
USA – Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS – Palermo-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 – Phoenix vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 – Connecticut vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
