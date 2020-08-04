|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, August 5
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|3:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong
|6 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide
|3:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood
|AUTO RACING
|8 a.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
|1 p.m.
FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 6, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin
|GOLF
|4 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 64, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.
|HORSE RACING
|2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN — NC at Hanwha
|5:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — LG at Kia
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Yankees
|6 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Washington
|6:30 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Tampa Bay
|9 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Arizona OR LA Angels at Seattle (9:30 p.m.)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Washington, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Lakers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|4 p.m.
NBCSN/NESN — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Round Robin: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
NHLN — Western Conference Round Robin: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
|10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped)
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Nancy Ward
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Earle F. Marston Jr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Maurice L. Chalifoux
-
The Franklin Journal
RSU 9 superintendent outlines back-to-school plan
-
Opinion
Gail Shreve: Wrong message from the state