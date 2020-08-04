(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, August 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong

6 a.m.

ESPN2 — AFL: Melbourne at Adelaide

3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood

AUTO RACING
8 a.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

1 p.m.

FS2 — FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 6, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin

GOLF
4 p.m.

GOLF — U.S. Women’s Amateur: Round of 64, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.

HORSE RACING
2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN — NC at Hanwha

5:25 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — LG at Kia

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at NY Yankees

6 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Washington

6:30 p.m.

NESN — Boston at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at Arizona OR LA Angels at Seattle (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

NBATV — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Washington, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Lakers, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

4 p.m.

NBCSN/NESN — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Round Robin: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Round Robin: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

10:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.

FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

11 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped)

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

8 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

