Wilton Selectboard Agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, August 4
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Item 1: Minutes of the Selectboard meeting of July 21, 2020
Item 2: Police department report – Chief Heidi Wilcox
Item 3: Consideration of signing police and water/wastewater/office union contracts
Item 4: Wilson Lake retaining wall – public meeting dates
Item 5: Forster Mill update
Item 6: Town Meeting information
Item 7: Manager’s report
A. Beeline Cable
Item 8: Other business
Item 9: Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(C) economic development and 1 MRSA § 405(6)(C) personnel
