The Turner Bandits scored all of the runs they would need in the bottom of the second inning and held on to defeat Messalonskee 3-2 in a Maine Independent Baseball League 17U South quarterfinal at Hosmer Field in Rumford on Wednesday.

Cole Brown scored Turner’s first run and threw six strong innings of two-hit baseball to pick up the win.

With Brown (single) and Dallas Berry (hit by pitch) aboard, Jacob York reached on an error that scored Brown. Matt Wallingford followed with a two-run single to score Berry and York for a 3-1 lead.

Messalonskee pitching limited Turner to one hit the rest of the way, but it was enough for Brown (one strikeout), who relied on his defense to limit Messalonskee to one more run, scored in the third, before giving way to Wallingford to start the seventh.

Wallingford allowed a leadoff single but stranded the potential tying run at third with a strikeout to end the game.

Second-seeded Turner (13-3) will host the winner of another quarterfinal between Skowhegan and Waterboro at 5 p.m. on Friday at Hosmer Field.

The Bandits are made up of players from Dirigo and Leavitt high schools and Hebron Academy.

