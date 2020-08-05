Library

LIVERMORE — The annual meeting of the Livermore Library Association will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., at the Livermore Community Building on Church Street. For more information contact Amanda at [email protected]

REGION — “The most underused benefit that is offered by the State of Maine is the Veterans Dependent Education Benefit. While this specific benefit is only offered to those Veterans who have received a 100% Permanent and Total Disability rating from the State of Maine, many Veterans who qualify do not utilize the benefit. The dependents and spouses of qualifying Veterans are provided a 100% waiver of tuition and all mandatory fees for spouses and dependents of Veterans at all University of Maine System Schools, Maine Community Colleges, and Maine Maritime Academy,” says David Richmond, director, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services. For more information, visit https://www.maine.gov/veterans/benefits/education/index.html.

JAY —From 2-6 p.m., Saturday, August 15. The Jay VFW will hold a sliced pork barbecue takeout dinner to help the post keep its traditions alive. Tickets are $11 each and should be ordered ahead by calling 897-2122. The meal will consist of a barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw and dessert. The post can’t open because of the COVID-19 restrictions and is struggling financially. Post members are continuing with monthly barbecues to help pay the bills. “The support from the community has been tremendous, it is buying us some time to get through this pandemic,” Jim Manter said.

