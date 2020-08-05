Think about all the ingredients you use every day to prepare a meal for your family. Multiply that times the years you have been cooking and VOILA! You have a list many miles long, maybe enough to circumvent the globe. I just think this is very interesting because I had to go to France to experience the versatility of a delectable ingredient called Creme Fraiche.

Chefs worldwide use Creme Fraiche (literal translation: fresh cream) to add a little exquisiteness to their dishes. It is more flavorful than whipped cream and not as tart as sour cream and adds a creaminess to sauces and soups. It can be used to top off fresh fruit with a little sprinkle of sugar.

This is a decadent dessert that is not difficult or time consuming but may transport you to France, if only for a few moments! Bon Appetit!

Chocolate Tart

Ingredients:

½ cup whole milk

6 ounces finely chopped bittersweet chocolate

1 large egg yolk

5 ounces Creme Fraiche (In your store’s dairy case)

8 inch pastry shell

Prepare:

1. Partially bake pastry shell for 8 minutes, according to package directions, set aside.

2. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

3. Lightly whip egg yolk and Creme Fraiche, set aside.

4. Bring milk to a boil, stirring continuously, Turn off heat and add chocolate to milk. Stir until the chocolate is melted.

5. Slowly add Creme Fraiche mixture to chocolate mixture and stir until thoroughly mixed.

6. Place mixture into pastry shell and bake for 25 minutes.

7. Let cool and then refrigerate for at least one hour.

8. Top with sweetened Creme Fraiche mixture and serve! DELICIEUX! Paris, take me away!

