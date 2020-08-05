Concord Coach Lines will resume passenger bus service between Maine and Boston in less than two weeks, after suspending service for months in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bus company will restart a reduced daily service between Maine and Boston South Station and Logan Airport on Aug. 16, the New Hampshire-based company said in a statement Wednesday.

The company has enacted safety measures including Plexiglas shields at ticketing counters and bus gates, contactless ticketing, a mask requirement on buses and in terminals, regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces and electrostatic foggers to spray buses daily.

Only 34 passengers will be allowed on each bus, down from the normal 51, the company said. Passengers will not be allowed to sit close to the driver or directly next to other passengers who are not in their group, it said.

“As with every other business, we have had to engineer our reopening toward operating safely, while providing a service that hundreds of thousands of people depend on each year,” said Concord Coach Lines Vice President Benjamin Blunt.

“We will run reduced service levels from our pre-pandemic schedules, but we are focused on continuing to provide a frequent and convenient transportation alternative to our customers.”

Concord Coach Lines stopped all service in late March after stay-at-home orders were enacted across New England and passengers were exposed to coronavirus on one of its buses between Boston and New Hampshire.

