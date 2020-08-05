FARMINGTON — The Imaging Department at Franklin Memorial Hospital has been awarded a three-year accreditation in nuclear medicine as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology.

Nuclear medicine is a branch of medical imaging that uses small amounts of radioactive material, ingested by or injected into the patient, to diagnose and treat a variety of diseases, including many types of cancers, heart disease and certain other abnormalities within the body.

FMH employs three nuclear medicine technologists, Leslie Tainter-Pond, Adam Waleik and Heather Poulin, all of whom are registered and certified.

In addition to nuclear medicine tests to provide image of the internal organs, the FMH Imaging Department also provides mammography, ultrasound, Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, DEXA bone density, and x-ray.

The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field.

