The Maine Event tournament is on for next week, Aug. 12-13, but with a change. Day two of the two-day tournament will be played at Waterville Country Club. Day one of the tournament is still set for Wednesday at Augusta Country Club.

Waterville was asked by the Maine State Golf Association to host the second day when Augusta had a scheduling conflict. Waterville pro Don Roberts said he agreed to host the tournament at the request of MSGA executive director Brian Bickford.

“(Bickford) called me up. We’ve helped them in the past. You’ve got to help them out,” Roberts said.

The Maine Event was created this summer to serve as a replacement to the Maine Open, which was scheduled for Augusta Country Club on June 30 and July 1. The Maine Event is unique in that it will feature the state’s top golfers, regardless of gender. Many of the state’s top players, amateur and professional are registered to play.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 114 players were registered for the tournament.

If you’re hoping to watch Maine’s Shawn Warren play in Thursday’s first round of the PGA championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, tune in later.

A teaching pro at Falmouth Country Club, Warren will be one of the final players on the course Thursday, teeing off at 5:37 p.m. Eastern time on the 10th hole. Warren will be in a group with Marcus Kinhult and Adam Long.

This is Warren’s second appearance in the PGA Championship in three years. In 2018, Warren shot a plus-8 148 over the first two days at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis and missed the cut. With no PGA professionals national club tournament this year, Warren qualified for the PGA Championship due to tanking 14th in the 2019 national club pro point standings. The top 20 in the 2019 point standings earned spots in the PGA Championship field.

Warren is scheduled to tee off at 12:12 p.m. Eastern time in Friday’s second round.

The Janet Drouin Memorial tournament was held in Vassalboro at Natanis on Tuesday, with Bailey Plourde taking the win. Plourde, the 2018 Maine Women’s Amateur champion, shot a minus-4 68 to beat Elizabeth Wiltshire and Jordan Laplume, who tied for second place, by five strokes.

The tournament began in 2009 to honor Drouin, a longtime volunteer with the Women’s Maine State Golf Association and an avid supporter of junior golf. Registrations for the 2020 tournament raised $1,600 for the Janet Drouin Fund, which offers financial support to female members of the Maine State Golf Association.

