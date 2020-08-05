FARMINGTON — Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) announces its upcoming schedule of free Mobile Health Unit events when a variety of health screenings and education events will be offered. Screenings offered include blood pressure and cholesterol checks and body composition analysis.

Community members who would like to receive a health screening and/or an acute medical visit with a clinician (if uninsured or underinsured), must schedule an appointment in advance by calling 207-779-2750. Walk-ins will be accommodated based on time availability.

All times are 1 to 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The August schedule is as follows: Tuesday, Aug. 11, Walmart in Farmington; Wednesday, Aug. 12, IGA in Rangeley; Thursday, Aug. 13, Bass Park in Wilton; Tuesday, Aug. 18, Edmunds Market in Phillips; Wednesday, Aug. 19, Eustis Town Office in Eustis; Thursday, Aug. 20, Walmart in Farmington; Tuesday, Aug. 25, Walmart in Farmington; Wednesday, Aug. 26, from noon to 3 p.m. at Hope Harvest Garden, next to Stanley Health Center, Franklin Memorial Hospital campus; and Thursday, Aug. 27, Dollar General in Livermore Falls.

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance to help cover the costs. Information includes COVID-19, cancer prevention, substance use prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth and tobacco recovery support. Free fresh produce will be distributed when available, while supplies last.

HCC staff and clinicians will meet with individuals outside the Mobile Health Unit under a tent. All individuals attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact Janis Walker at 207-779-2750 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »