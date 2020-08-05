DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you have a recommendation for a business in the Lewiston area that will move furniture within my home? I have several pieces I no longer can move on my own, such as a sofa and bureau from one floor to another.

I appreciate the names of people and businesses provided in your column. Finding honest and reputable companies can be a challenge when scams or taking advantage of people is a concern. Recommendations are valuable to one seeking services. A search of a business online provides testimonies that may not be accurate. Thank you for filling the gap to an online search, personal recommendations, and searching the telephone book. Sun Spots provides a valuable service to our community. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Does anyone in Sun Spots Land know someone who could help with this project of rearranging furniture? Please write in!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I wanted to thank you for responding to a question about donations to our Androscoggin Hospice Thrift Store (July 31). That was great! We do have a phone number for the store now, for your records. That is 312-5092. Also, we can’t pick up any donations at this time. We hope that will be something we can do in the future. We just don’t have the capacity right now. Sun Spots continues to be a great resource for us. Thank you for the wonderful support! — Kathy, Lewiston

ANSWER: I would love to have a new listing of nonprofits who are taking donations at this time. With the setback of COVID-19, I want to be sure we have an updated list here at Sun Spots. If you volunteer or work for a nonprofit, please share your information.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regards to the July 30 Sun Spots asking for tips to keep birds (and other wildlife) safe, if you are a conscientious recycler, put the covers on jars before placing them in your recycling bin so wildlife doesn’t suffer a horrible death from a container stuck on its head. Crush plastic, especially individual yogurt containers because they are infamous for trapping the heads of wildlife due to their unique shape. Also, do not put recycling bins and garbage cans out overnight in the summer as these attract animals to the roadside, endangering both animals and drivers.

And in regards to the use of snap traps, may I add that I don’t think it’s wise to recommend them for outdoor use. They are indiscriminate in what they kill or injure.

Sun Spots is such a helpful treasure, we are so lucky to have you. — Deb, Auburn

ANSWER: Thank you for these helpful comments! When our reader wrote about her squirrel “situation,” she did clarify that she used the snap trap on her deck. I hope that eases your mind a bit. There just wasn’t room for the whole letter so I had to shorten it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Several weeks ago you wrote about a place we could send aluminum pie plates to. Could you please run it again? — Dot, no town

ANSWER: You can call Ronald McDonald House in Portland at 780-6282 or contact Mary Ann, a local lady who transports aluminum items to the nonprofit. Her number is 783-6651.

