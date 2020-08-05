Martindale

Sunday, August 2 Bendtsen Cup results: 1. Brent Cary/Chad Merchant -11 1. Eric Eddy/Steve Morin -11 1. Rocky Myers/Tim Fitzgerald -11 1. Rich Tremblay/Kevin Shrader -11 1. Jamie Grattelo/Ben Gautier -11 6. Chip Morrison/Tom Platz -10 7. David Collins/John Collins -9 7. Rick Green/Evan Dube -9 7. Brian Bilodeau/Danielle Rock -9; Lowest Best Ball — Verne Paradie/Corey Woodhead 28; Lowest Scramble — Matt Ouellette/Justin Murphy 28; Lowest Alternate Shot — 1. Rick Green/Evan Dube 31 1. Jamie Grattelo/Ben Gautier 31; Team Pins: No. 4 — 1. Tom Platz/Chip Morrison 3′ 1. Dylan Michaud/Anthony Jolicoeur 3′ No. 9 — Roger Densmore/Keith Studley 13’3″ 2. Jim Sperl/Jim Raby 19’2″ No. 11 — 1. Matt Carroll/Jake Doucette 1’8″ 2. Neil Mayo/Doug Craib 7’1″ No. 17 — 1. Rocky Myers/Tim Fitzgerald 4’2″ 2. Jason Dolley/Steve Shugars 5’2″ No. 4 — Neil Mayo/Doug Craib 10’11” No. 9 — 1. Mike Doucette/Moe Morin 6’1″ 2. Vance Pearson/Andrew Slattery 10’3″; Team Skins: Best Ball: Gross — Moe Morin/Mike Doucette No. 1, Glenn Tracey/Brian Belknap No. 9; Net — Brad Myers/Nick Marchant No. 7; Alternate Shot: Gross — Jamie Grattelo/Ben Gautier No. 1, Ethan Guerette/Jason Ward No. 4, Brad Myers/Nick Marchant No. 7, Jace Pearson/Kelly Cates No. 9.

Friday, July 31 Couples Modified Scramble results: Gross — 1. Brian Bilodeau/Danielle Rock/Jace Pearson/Denise Pearson 28 2. Andrew Slattery/Sara Marden/Craig Chapman/Nicole Chapman 29; Net — 1. Kelly Cates/Deb Cates/Jason Ward/Kelsey Blanchette 29/24 2. Richard Paradis/Kaitlyn Moreau/Zach Tyburski/Amanda Tyburki 29/25; Pins: No. 4 — Zach Tyburski 2’3″ No. 9 — Stephanie Rodrigue 14′.

Poland Spring

Sunday, August 2 best ball bind draw results: Gross — 1. Gordon Ross/Roger Charpentier 71 1. Larry Ross/Rick Meagher 71 3. Peter Leighton/RonHerbert 73 4. Edwin Piirainen/Steven Roy 74 5. Mark Laliberte/Denis Bouttenot 76 6. Albert Doughty IV/Topper West 78 7. Duane Ross/Sharon Fasulo 79 8. Marc Lasky/Dave Conley 80 9. Jack Conway/Tom Laprino 83; Net — 1. Gary Fecteau/Luvon Nash 61 2. Dave Conley/Yvette Bouttenot 62 2. Phil Fasulo/Steve Noble 62 4. Mike Ross/Tyler Trenholm 66 4. Ballard Nash/James Bowden 66 7. Lisa Laliberte/Jerry Legere 67 8. Dan Boucher/Linda Charpentier 68; Individual: Skins: Net — Mike Ross No. 3, Luvon Nash No. 8 and No. 11, Ballard Nash No. 13, Yvette Bouttenot No. 18.

Saturday, August 1 best ball bind draw results: Gross — 1. Gary Fecteau/Robert Wood 73 1. Larry Ross/Jill Ross 73 1. David Luce/Dave Conley B 73 4. Gordon Ross/Dave Conley 75 5. Mark Laliberte/Dan Boucher 79 5. Jack Conway/Phil Fasulo 79; Net — 1. Ken Luce/Steve Noble 62 2. Rick Meagher/Dan Boucher 64 2. Steven Piper/Lisa Laliberte 64 4. Gordon Smith/Allen Gendreau 66 5. Leesa Smith/Michelle Bates 67 6. Topper West/Larry Bates 68; Individual: Skins: Net — Rick Meagher No. 3, Lisa Laliberte No. 16, Gary Fecteau No. 18.

Friday, July 31 best ball bind draw results: Gross — 1. Robert Wood/Gil Poliquin 62 2. Claude Lesperance/Sandra Ross 66 3. John Petrocelli/Jill Ross 67 4. Jerry Legere/Stev Noble 69 4. Marc Lasky/James Bowden 69; Net — 1. Edwin Piirainen/Dave Conley 71 2. Steven Piper/Greg Gagnier 76 3. Gordon Ross/William Begert 78 3. Duane Ross/Rick Meagher 78 5. Peter Godin/Denis Bouttenot 81; Individual: Net — Dave Conley No. 1, Edwin Piirainen No. 10 and No. 14, Claude Lesperance No. 13, Gil Poliquin No. 17.

Springbrook

Sunday, August 2 four tee best two of four results: Gross — Brad Pattershall/Tom Tiner/Mike Godin/Ryan Godin 127; Net — 1. Matt Beckim/Ron Leeman/Fred Warner/Don Rahmlow 114 2. George Hopkins/Matt Hopkins/Dan Dodge/Dave Kus 122; Pins: No. 2 — Don Rahmlow 6’10” No. 8 — Matt Sullivan 10’11” No. 13 — Mark Susi 6’6″ No. 15 — Ryan Godin 14’1″; Skins: Gross — Matt Beckim No. 1 and No. 5, Jim Hodgkin No. 4, Bob Tremblay No. 13, Ron Leeman No. 15; Net — Matt Beckim No. 1, Dave Cowan No. 2, Jim Hodgkin No. 4, Mark Susi No. 9, Matt Sullivan No. 10, Don Rahmlow No. 12, Scott Eldridge No. 18.

Saturday, August 1 6-6-6 team results: Gross — 1. Trevor Flanagan/Don Flanagan 68 2. Ron Leeman/Ashley Golden 69 2. Brad Pattershall/Tom Tiner 69 2. Fred Warner/Don Rahmlow 69; Net — 1. Ray Convery/Jeff Kent 58 2. Jim Hodgkin/Mary Jo Hodgkin 61 3. Bill Crane/Claire Carpentier 62 4. Ryan Godin/Mike Labonte 63 4. Bud Murphy/Josh Murphy 63; Skins: Gross — R.Godin/M.Labonte No. 1, No. 11 and No. 18, B.Murphy/J.Murphy No. 4, J.Hodgkin/M.Hodgkin No. 7, T.Flanagan/D.Flanagan No. 9, G.Winchenbach/D.Purington No. 10, R.Convery/J.Kent No. 12; Net — R.Godin/M.Labonte No. 1 and No. 18, J.Hodgkin/M.Hodgkin No. 7, P.Ayotte/R.Newman No. 8, R.Convery/J.Kent No. 12, J.Anastasio/D.Mcneish No. 13, B.Crane/C.Carpentier No. 15, R.Shea/A.Burke No. 17; Individual: Pins: No. 2 — Ray Convery 2’5″ No. 8 — Jeff Kent 5’2″ No. 13 — Ron Leeman 9’8″ No. 15 — Fred Warner 9″.

