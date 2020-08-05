MEXICO — The town will host a reception and barbecue Friday for outgoing Town Manager Jack Gaudet and welcome his successor, Raquel Welch of Peru. The barbecue is set for 4 p.m. behind the Town Office.
Gaudet served the town for three and a half years before announcing his resignation in late April.
Welch began her duties July 1 under a one-year contract. Her father, the late Robert C. Welch, served as Rumford town manager for more than 12 years.
Welch has been a Peru selectman the past four years and chairman for three of those. She will maintain her seat on the board.
