ELYRIA, OHIO – Maurice L. Chalifoux, 59, formerly of Lewiston, passed away suddenly on Aug. 1, 2020, in Elyria, Ohio.

Beloved brother of Dr. Roland F. Chalifoux Jr., and loving uncle to Dr. Roxanne Chalifoux and Julian Chalifoux. He leaves behind many cousins as well as friends and supporters, many of whom he met in his various group home settings along his journey through life. He will be sorely missed by his favorite canine friend, Yosei.

Born Dec. 31, 1960, in Lewiston, Maine, to the late Roland”Leftie” Chalifoux and Yvette Chabot Chalifoux.

Maurice graduated from Lewiston High School. He worked diligently to receive his Eagle Scout rank and was honored in the Maine State Capital for his hard work and dedication.

Maurice worked for Personal Onsite Development Services in Lewiston, Maine until moving to Ohio where he worked first at Belco Works, St. Clairsville and more recently at Alpha Care in Elyria.

Maurice enjoyed watching baseball and hockey games. He participated in several bowling leagues in Maine and Ohio. Maurice had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed taking trips with his brother and family. Maurice’s favorite bird was the cardinal as he was proud that his father once pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals. Maurice was a devout Roman Catholic by faith.

There will be a celebration of life service for Maurice in Elyria Ohio held at the convenience of the Triad family.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Maurice’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m., Friday, August 7, at Holy Cross Church. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel of the Rosary.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 6, at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, Lewiston. Arrangements in Ohio are being facilitated by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, of Lorain.

Due to CDC regulations, all attendees must register for calling hours and the Mass at church by calling the funeral home at 207-784-4023.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

In lieu of any flowers or donations the family suggests honoring Maurice with a random act of kindness toward your fellowman.

