LEWISTON – Nancy Ward, 76, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Lewiston, Maine.

She was born Jan. 27, 1944, to Carl and Alice (Brown) Smith. Nancy attended Lisbon Falls school’s and graduated in 1962 from Pelletier’s School of Beauticulture. Nancy worked at the family owned Wards General Store and for over 36 years at Montello Manor.

On June 27, 1964, Nancy married Barry Ward at the congregational church in Durham, Maine, and from their union three sons were born.

Preceding her in death is her husband; Barry, her parents and sister; Carlene.

She is survived by her sons; Barry Ward II and wife, Emilie of Scarborough, Jeffrey Ward of Sabattus, and Adam Ward and wife, Cheryl of Lisbon Falls, three grandchildren; Ashley Pushard and husband, Jake of Sabattus, Noah and Abby Ward of Lisbon Falls and one great-granddaughter, Brynnleigh Pushard, her good friend Donna Belanger of Auburn and sister-in-law, Melanie Ward of Lewiston.

Online condolences may be left for Nancy’s family at crosmanfuneralhome.com.

Per Nancy’s wishes services will be private.

Services have been entrusted to Crosman Funeral Home 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, Maine, 04252. 207-353-4951.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to The American Cancer Society

1 Bowdoin Mill

Island #300,

Topsham, ME 04086

or at http://www.cancer.org

