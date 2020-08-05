Marian Carney reacts after a sign dedicating the New Beginnings teen shelter in her honor was revealed at 491 Main St. in Lewiston on Wednesday. Carney retired in May after 24 years as the shelter director. New Beginnings executive director Chris Bicknell, right, said that bringing a family feel to the shelter and reaching out to the families of youth that came to the shelter are two things that Carney will be remembered for. “I will miss the kids the most,” said Carney. “If you gently build relationships with them, they come around,” Carney said about the many teenagers that she has worked with over the years. “I love teenagers. But I still have teenage grandchildren so I’m all set,” said Carney. Marian’s Place provides emergency care for up to 12 youths ages 12 through 19. Alyssa Morin is the new shelter director. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

