Glenn Shourds of Maggie's Farm in Bowdoinham brought yellow string beans to the Auburn Farmers Market on Wednesday. He said what was a poor season early on turned around with consistent rain over the past month or so.
Jessica Love of Lewiston walks to her car after purchasing lemon cucumbers, carrots and green cucumbers at the Auburn Farmers' Market on Wednesday. Love said she enjoys shopping at the weekly market because it supports local businesses and she passes it on her way home from work.
Tyler Randall, 11, of Lewiston lets his mother, not pictured, know how much he needs to buy three cucumbers from Valley View Farm at the Auburn Farmers' Market on Wednesday. His mother, Mary Randall, is allergic to blueberries, so she stayed away from the stand operated by Danielle Sheehan, left. Farmers markets in Auburn and Lewiston participated in National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 2-8. Auburn's is held Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. across from Festival Plaza. "It has been a very good year for the market," Jenna Roberts of Marvelous Macaroons said. "The whole COVID thing has brought everyone back to buying local," she said.
Jenna Roberts of Marvelous Macaroons said it has been a "very good year" for the Auburn Farmers' Market. "The whole COVID thing has brought everyone back to buying local," said Roberts.