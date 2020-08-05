Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors Agenda

6 p.m. Thursday, August 6

Spruce Mountain Middle School Cafeteria and/or via ZOOM

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Attendance

4. Adjustments to the agenda

5. Approval of meeting minutes, July 23rd

6. Communications/correspondence

7. Public comments

8. Board comments

9. Superintendent’s report: Scott Albert

10. Administrator reports

11. Board chair’s report: Bob Staples

12. Committee reports

13. Policy

13.1. Second and final reading of Policy AC – Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action

13.2. Second and final reading of Policy ACAA – Harassment and Sexual Harassment of Students

13.3. Second and final reading of Policy ACAA-R – Student Discrimination/Harassment and Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint Procedures

13.4. Second and final reading of Policy ACAB – Harassment and Sexual Harassment of School Employees

13.5. Second and final reading of Policy ACAB-R – Employee Discrimination/Harassment and Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint Procedures

13.6. Rescind Policy AC-R Harassment and Complaint Procedures

14. Old business

15. New business

15.1. School board approval on superintendent’s return to school plan

15.2. School board approval on superintendent’s return to school model suggestion

15.3. School board approval on proposed school calendar change

15.4. School board approval on purchase of transportation vehicle(s) through CRF Grant

15.5. Executive session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)

15.6. Superintendent nominates ********* to the position of special services teacher at SMPS

15.7. Superintendent nominates ********* to the position of 6th grade science and social studies teacher at SMMS

16. Appointments

16.1. Co-curricular appointments

16.2. Other appointments/transfers

17. Other business

18. Calendar/announcements

August 18 – District budget referendum vote

August 27 – Regular school board meeting at ** location to be announced ** 6 p.m.

19. Adjournment

