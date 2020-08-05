Regional School Unit 73 Board of Directors Agenda
6 p.m. Thursday, August 6
Spruce Mountain Middle School Cafeteria and/or via ZOOM
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Attendance
4. Adjustments to the agenda
5. Approval of meeting minutes, July 23rd
6. Communications/correspondence
7. Public comments
8. Board comments
9. Superintendent’s report: Scott Albert
10. Administrator reports
11. Board chair’s report: Bob Staples
12. Committee reports
13. Policy
13.1. Second and final reading of Policy AC – Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action
13.2. Second and final reading of Policy ACAA – Harassment and Sexual Harassment of Students
13.3. Second and final reading of Policy ACAA-R – Student Discrimination/Harassment and Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint Procedures
13.4. Second and final reading of Policy ACAB – Harassment and Sexual Harassment of School Employees
13.5. Second and final reading of Policy ACAB-R – Employee Discrimination/Harassment and Title IX Sexual Harassment Complaint Procedures
13.6. Rescind Policy AC-R Harassment and Complaint Procedures
14. Old business
15. New business
15.1. School board approval on superintendent’s return to school plan
15.2. School board approval on superintendent’s return to school model suggestion
15.3. School board approval on proposed school calendar change
15.4. School board approval on purchase of transportation vehicle(s) through CRF Grant
15.5. Executive session to discuss a personnel matter pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. § (405)(6)(A)
15.6. Superintendent nominates ********* to the position of special services teacher at SMPS
15.7. Superintendent nominates ********* to the position of 6th grade science and social studies teacher at SMMS
16. Appointments
16.1. Co-curricular appointments
16.2. Other appointments/transfers
17. Other business
18. Calendar/announcements
August 18 – District budget referendum vote
August 27 – Regular school board meeting at ** location to be announced ** 6 p.m.
19. Adjournment
