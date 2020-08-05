More than half a million customers were left without power in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias, according to Central Maine Power Co.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, 217 customers in Androscoggin County were still without power and 2,192 in Oxford County and 169 in Franklin County, according to the CMP outage website. In all, 651,452 customers lost power during the storm.
A communications officer with the Lisbon Police Department said Wednesday morning that when the storm blew through Central Maine, it knocked several trees onto power lines, leaving 1,549 of Lisbon’s 4,676 Central Maine Power customers without electricity.
Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a tree fell on wires at Ridge Road and Frost Hill Avenue, according to the officer, and over the next several hours, more trees were knocked down.
