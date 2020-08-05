WISCASSET – “Impressionism, Modernism and Realism,” a diverse exhibition spanning the early 19th through mid-20th centuries with works by Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Belgian and American artists, opens on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Wiscasset Bay Gallery in Wiscasset.

Of particular interest is a vibrant watercolor by neo-impressionist, Hippolyte Petitjean (French, 1854-1929). Using his classic pointillist technique, Petitjean depicts a vase of flowers emerging out of a background of green, purple and yellow dots. A work by fellow neo-impressionist, Theo van Rysselberghe (Belgian, 1862-1926), renders a semi-draped nude in sanguine on paper. Modernist and fauvist Raoul Dufy’s (French, 1877-1953) charming ink wash on paper shows a sea with sailboats, steamers, waves and a floating figure.

On the more traditional, impressionist front is a lively view of Paris and the Seine River with steamboats, fishermen, dogs and ladies with parasols by Paul Vogler (French, 1853-1904). Complementing Vogler’s cityscape is the American impressionist, Carl Hirschberg’s (American, 1854-1923) view of Concarneau Harbor in Brittany.

Jay Hall Connaway (American, 1893-1970) is represented by large, dynamic oils as well as small delicate watercolors of Lobster Cove and the headlands on Monhegan Island. Another American impressionist Charles Ebert (American, 1873-1959) from Old Lyme, Connecticut, summered on Monhegan. Ebert’s colorful, broken brushstrokes skillfully capture island life on a crisp summer day with billowing clouds and deep turquoise waters.

On the more urban side of life are Reginald Marsh’s (American, 1898-1954) “Railroad” and “Tug on the East River” and Kenneth Hayes Miller’s (American, 1876-1952) “Leaving the Shop, 1929” which depicts two well dressed ladies in furs chatting under an umbrella.

Other important American and European artists represented in the exhibition include Paul Cezanne (French, 1839-1906), August Rodin (French, 1840-1917), Marie Laurencin (French, 1883-1956) and Carolus-Duran (French, 1838-1917).

“Impressionism, Modernism and Realism” will continue through Wednesday, Sept. 30. For more information, call (207) 882-7682 or visit the gallery’s website at www.wiscassetbaygallery.com. Follow the gallery on Instagram @wbaygallery and Facebook. Wiscasset Bay Gallery is located at 67 Main St. (Route 1), Wiscasset.

