The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting everyone in Maine to join the fight to end the disease by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on four different weekends this fall.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will continue, and instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging people to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the state on the following days: Saturday, Sept.12: Maine beaches area and lakes and mountains area; Saturday, Sept. 26: Greater Portland and Northern Maine; Saturday, Oct. 2: Kennebec Valley Area:; and Saturday, Oct. 17, Eastern Maine and Midcoast Area.

Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association, said, “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons people join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to their smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

To enhance the experience leading up to the event and on walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage” to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the association and walk sponsors to help those affected by the disease. A new audio track will be available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them when they are finished walking.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/maine/walk. For more information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

