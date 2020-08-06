REGION — Monday, SAD 44 board members voted 12-3 in favor of the SAD 44 reopening plan for schools for the upcoming year, with members Dave Bartlett (Newry), Erin Cooley (Greenwood) and Sarah DeCato (Bethel) opposed.

The board also voted unanimously to delay the start of school until Wed., Sep 9.

The state requires that schools have three plans for parents/students, which are returning to the classroom, continuing with remote learning and a “hybrid” option, which would be a mix of remote and in-class instruction.

Superintendent Dave Murphy said he expects a survey to be sent out to parents soon asking what option they think would be best for their children.

Murphy said he thinks the survey will be sent by mail, but was not completely sure, yet.

“Once we get a sense of how many people are going to be remote learning and how many people are going to be coming to school, we will be able to go in and look at the classrooms and set them up.

The state announced last week that students over the age of five will be required to wear a mask in school and on buses.

Murphy said he plans to share advice, along with articles and videos to parents on how they can help their children adjust to the new rules.

The school will be getting around 945 KN95 masks and nearly 2,500 disposable masks from the state. They have also bought an additional 2,500 masks to ensure they do not run out anytime soon.

The school will also be receiving disposable gowns and gloves for school nurses.

The school currently has a district nurse and a Certified Nursing Assistant. Murphy said the school is looking at adding another person to the schools nursing staff before the start of the year.

Murphy said he is waiting to hear from the state for additional guidance regarding transportation and how students will appropriately social distance on buses.

In initial survey put out by SAD 44, around sixty percent of parents responded saying that they planned to transport their kids to school.

Murphy said he does not anticipate having issues with classroom setup. Over the years, SAD 44 has accumulated many desks in storage, which will now be used in classrooms in place of tables. Murphy said an additional 40-50 desks were bought from St. John’s in Rumford.

Later in August, staff will be doing additional training to prepare for the many changes coming this school year.

Murphy said he has been sending out instant alert messages to SAD 44 families, giving them reminders on important information regarding the upcoming school year. Murphy said parents who are not on instant alert, but want to be, can contact the school to get directions.

In other news, new board members Wendy Coffin (Woodstock), Maggie Davis (Bethel) and Stephanie Herbeck (Bethel) were officially introduced at the meeting.

The meeting, held via Zoom, was well attended, with an estimated 70 people present.

The board will meet again on Monday, Aug. 24.