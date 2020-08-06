Jay VFW post seeking nominations

JAY — VFW Post 3335 will accept nominations for post quartermaster and a trustee position at the monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.12, at the post.

Guest speaker at Marston’s Corner church

AUBURN — Wendell Calder will be a guest speaker at Marston’s Corner Baptist Church, 752 Beech Hill Rd., at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 21 and 22, and at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

