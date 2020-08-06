Bates

LEWISTON — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in [December 2019]. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher. Though we have been delayed in sharing this news due to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please know that our pride in our students who reached this high level of academic achievement is as strong as ever. Congratulations to the 572 students on our Dean’s List!

Emily Carty of Sweden, Maine, a 2018 graduate of Fryeburg Academy. Carty, the child of James Carty and Deanna Carty of Sweden, Maine, is a sophomore majoring in anthropology and history at Bates.

Alexi Knight of South Paris, Maine, a 2019 graduate of Oxford Hills High School. Knight, the child of Shawn M. Knight of South Paris, Maine, and Tovah I. Callina and Aaron J. Callina of South Paris, Maine, is a first-year at Bates.

Luke Allen of South Paris, Maine, a 2018 graduate of Oxford Hills High School. Allen, the child of Holly J. Allen of South Paris, Maine, and Roger L. Coffin of South Paris, Maine, is a sophomore at Bates.

BRISTOL, RI — Garrett McLaughlin, of South Paris, ME, has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

