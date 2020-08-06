A historic number of Mainers are continuing to collect weekly unemployment benefits, even as the number of new jobless claims falls to the lowest level in almost five months.

Nearly 80,000 continuing claims for state and federal unemployment benefits were filed last week, more than twice the highest number of weekly claims going back to 2003, according to Maine Department of Labor records.

Roughly 53,100 claims were filed last week for state unemployment benefits, and 26,400 additional claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is available to the self-employed, contractors and other workers not typically eligible for jobless assistance.

The number of people seeking continued jobless assistance remains stubbornly high, even as new unemployment claims sink.

About 1,700 individuals filed initial unemployment insurance claims last week, the fewest new claims since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the state’s economy in mid-March.

This story will be updated.

