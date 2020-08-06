Carol Roth, of the Norway Country Club Ladies Association created her “Green Thumb Gardening Basket” using a garden hose donated by Tractor Supply Company. Items such as this will be on display at Norway Country Club during the week before the August 13 Drive Out Cancer Golf Tournament. Golfers, along with the public, are invited to place bids and purchase raffle tickets for this basket or any other item that has been donated for the Basket Raffle/Silent Auction. So far, items items include: a beer basket, stationary basket, soap basket, golf theme pictures, little kids and wicked big outdoor games, plus gift certificates to area golf courses and restaurants. One special item up for bid is a bear hunt offered by Ted Butler of Big Bore Guide Service. This 3-day hunting trip, to be scheduled between August 31 and September 26, 2020, is a $750 value. For more information on this bear hunt call Ted at 508-561-6533. Golfers must sign up to play in this golf tournament by Monday, August 10. Call 890-9840 to register. Proceeds from the Drive Out Cancer Tournament and Auction are donated to the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. Submitted photo