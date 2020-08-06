PARIS — The McLaughlin Garden Gallery is now showing the artwork of local artist Suzanne Hardy. Suzanne has been an active artist in the Western Maine community for over 20 years. She is a co-founder and displaying artist at the Main Street gallery in downtown Norway. Suzanne primarily works in watercolors, but also creates in graphite, colored pencils, and mixed media.

As a starting point for her creative process, Suzanne sketches, paints en plein air and uses photographs she has taken. Suzanne will be sharing her original artwork, giclee prints, and ocean themed mixed media art for the month of August. Please visit soon, enjoy the garden and take a look at some of the new handcrafted items we’ve added to the gift shop while you are visiting the gallery.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: