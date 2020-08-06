Greek Pasta Salad with Chickpeas

Go the extra step to make fresh homemade dressing, you will add flavor and loose unwanted sugar and sodium. I’ve added a can of drained chickpeas for more protein!

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS:

kosher salt

1 lb. farfalle (bow tie pasta)

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. garlic powder or 1 clove, minced

1 large cucumber, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/3 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

1/2 red onion, chopped

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp. dill, finely chopped

1/2 c. crumbled feta

1 can chickpeas, drained

DIRECTIONS:

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook farfalle according to package directions until al dente. Drain and transfer to a large serving bowl.

Make dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano and garlic powder.

To serving bowl add cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, chickpeas and onions. Add dressing and toss until evenly coated. Season with salt and pepper and add dill, then top with feta.

