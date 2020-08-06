REGION — Since 2015 Brandy Jewell of Skowhegan has volunteered as a local coordinator for international exchange students and host families.

In March 2020, the exchange programs had to make difficult decisions on if they wanted to send the International Exchange students back to their home countries or to let them finish their year in the USA until mid June. Many families had a hard time with this, they enjoyed their exchange students and felt they should have a choice to finish the year. Some organizations allowed the students and natural parents to decide to end the program early, some did not have a choice and their home agency decided, or the USA agency decided. All and all it was tough on everyone.

Now the 2020/2021 school year is coming and students are coming, we are looking for families.

“Just like anything the unknown I think is scaring people away” said Jewell

The Organization does follow DOS regulations, CDC guidelines, and when students arrive in Maine, they will be quarantined for 14 days before leaving the host family home. The students will have a clean bill of health before they start school.

“We still have students waiting for host families, we have limited schools who are willing to welcome the students, just not enough families ” Says Jewell.

Imagine bringing the excitement of a new culture and a global perspective into your home!

We are aware of the covid-19 pandemic and are taking measures to ensure the safety of our students and communities and host families, we also know that we will have to continue making adjustments. Say YES to hosting.

To be a host you can be single, you can have no kids, you can have young kids,or teens, you can also be empty nesters.

Must provide 3 meals a day. You also must apply, pass a background check, reference check, and an in home interview.

If you are interested in learning more about hosting an international exchange student, or if you are a school willing to accept exchange students please contact Brandy (207)313-1977 or [email protected]

