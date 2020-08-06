CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Vera Farmiga, 47; Geri Halliwell, 48; M. Night Shyamalan, 50; Michelle Yeoh, 58.

Happy Birthday: Take your time this year, and learn from the experiences you encounter. Don’t trust situations or people who are manipulative or play with your emotions. Separate the negative from positive and associate with those who bring out the best in you, and you’ll find the success you desire. This year isn’t about mass production; it’s about doing things right. Your numbers are 4, 10, 19, 23, 32, 38, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Decisiveness will be necessary when dealing with pending legal, health or financial matters. Don’t leave anything to chance, and it will make your quest a lot easier to achieve. Don’t allow emotional issues to stand between you and doing what’s right. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be innovative and eager to get things done. How you attack a project or responsibility will be what counts in the end. Don’t let temptation or interference get in the way of your success. Make your position clear, and strive for consistency. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take better care of your physical and emotional well-being. Focus on fitness, diet and steering clear of situations that cause anxiety and stress. Think matters through, and take action based on truth and facts. Let experience guide you. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let anyone back you into a corner. Assess what’s going on, seek the truth and take action. If you don’t stand up for your rights and what you want, you’ll have no one to blame but yourself. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Hard work will keep you out of trouble. Put your energy where it counts most, and you’ll make a difference to the outcome of a situation that concerns you. Romance is in the stars and will improve your personal life. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Address pending issues openly and honestly. The best course of action is to enforce a change that encourages better relationships. Stick to basics as well as the rules, and move forward judiciously. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discipline will pay off. Keep busy, and finish what you start. Your reputation will depend on attitude and your ability to get things done correctly and on time. Don’t make personal changes that affect your appearance. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Incorporate some fun into your day, but don’t go over budget. Use your imagination, and you’ll develop a plan that is both cost-efficient and enjoyable. A creative endeavor will be enlightening and encourage greater discipline. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider how or where you want to live. The personal changes you make should include the people you care about most. Don’t let an outsider come between you and someone you love. Analyze an emotional incident before you get involved. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let anger settle in, or you will fall short when you try to reach your accomplishments. Use your energy wisely, and make a point to be positive, accommodating and efficient. Leave a good impression, and you’ll gain respect. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t make a change because someone else does. Weigh the pros and cons, and proceed down the path that will bring you the most in return. Personal gains look promising if you use your intelligence and your imagination to get ahead. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend time helping others, and you will feel good about what you accomplish. The people you encounter will give you a different perspective on life. A change someone close to you makes will disappoint you. Be honest about the way you feel. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are imaginative, changeable and ambitious. You are determined and passionate.

