PORTLAND — AARP Maine has launched “Protect Voters 50+,” a comprehensive voter engagement campaign to support and protect Mainers age 50 and older as they vote in the November election. The campaign, part of AARP’s nationwide voter engagement efforts, will provide information on where candidates stand on issues that matter to Mainers 50-plus and help them cast their votes safely from home or in person.

A centerpiece of the campaign will focus on providing information about voting options in Maine this fall at www.aarp.org/mainevotes, and through the AARP Bulletin, direct mail, digital communications and paid media.

“AARP is demanding action to make sure that Americans 50-plus — whether they are working parents, family caregivers, or seniors in nursing homes — can vote safely and make their voices heard,” said Lori Parham, AARP state director.

The “Protect Voters 50+” campaign will provide Mainers with the information they need about this year’s elections. Election information will be provided through a full-scale digital effort, including, the aarp.org/election2020 hub, AARP Now app, social media and news alerts.

AARP is also working again with TurboVote. With the launch of Protect Voters 50-plus, AARP’s TurboVote tool is now live at votingtool.aarp.org, where voters can sign up to receive election reminders and updates on voting procedures.

« Previous

Next »