Shawn Warren was one of the last players to get going in Thursday’s first round of the PGA championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, but he got off to a good start, with birdies on his first two holes.

A teaching pro at Falmouth Country Club, Warren was one of the final players on the course Thursday, teeing off at 5:37 p.m. Eastern time on the 10th hole. Warren, who finished his round with an 8-over 78, was in a group with Marcus Kinhult and Adam Long.

This is Warren’s second appearance in the PGA Championship in three years. In 2018, Warren shot a plus-8 148 over the first two days at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis and missed the cut. With no PGA professionals national club tournament this year, Warren qualified for the PGA Championship due to tanking 14th in the 2019 national club pro point standings. The top 20 in the 2019 point standings earned spots in the PGA Championship field.

Warren is scheduled to tee off at 12:12 p.m. Eastern time in Friday’s second round.

