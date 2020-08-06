Gov. Janet Mills is asking state department heads to cut spending by 10 percent, as the coronavirus pandemic eats away at state revenue.

“Like every state in the nation, Maine is facing significant budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” Mills said in a prepared statement Thursday. “While the steps we have already taken have protected Maine’s fiscal stability in the short-term, we still need to make difficult decisions in the months and years ahead.”

State Finance Commissioner Kirsten Figueroa, in an email to state department heads late Wednesday, detailed revenue shortfalls that will leave the state’s budget out of balance without spending cuts.

Figueroa’s memo asks department leaders for their suggested cuts before Mills moves to issue what are known as “curtailment” orders, which will force the reductions.

Curtailing is the practice of reserving funding appropriated by the Legislature, rather than spending it, so that if a budget shortfall occurs, the reserved funding may be used to cover the shortfall and ensure that the State budget remains in balance as required by the Maine Constitution. Utilizing a curtailment, or holding certain funds in reserve, allows State government to prepare for anticipated shortfalls while maintaining the flexibility to adjust the curtailment in the event that available resources — including additional federal funds — become available.

“Due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, Maine state government will have to make significant fiscal changes for both the current year and the upcoming biennium,” Figueroa wrote.

The memo also details a proposed 5 percent reduction to the state’s highway fund, used for road and bridge repair and construction.

The state’s Revenue Forecasting Committee last week projected revenue losses of $528 million in the current fiscal year, which will end on June 30, 2021 and $883 million in losses for the following two-year budget cycle in 2022 and 2023.

A 10 percent spending cut for the current fiscal year would make up about $500 million of the lost revenue. Unspent funds and surplus revenues will help soften the blow by about $120 million in the current fiscal year but decreasing tax revenues, mostly from sales and income taxes, are expected to continue to hamstring government spending over the next two years.

In her memo to department leader,s Figueroa says the recommendations for reductions will be considered by Mills as her budget team plans for balancing the state’s budget, as required by the state’s constitution.

“This information will be essential as the Administration considers curtailment options and these proposals will also help inform the biennial budget process as these percentages are equal to the percentage reductions required in the biennial budget,” Figueroa wrote.

She goes on to note that, “no departments or branches of government have been excluded from this calculation.”

“ In order to preserve budget stability, it is important for each department of State government to evaluate expenditures and assess any areas of possible curtailment,” Mills said. “The governors across the country continue to advocate as well for the federal government to provide additional aid to State and local governments, along with flexibility for funding already awarded, so that we may preserve critical services and chart a full economic recovery.”

This story will be updated.

