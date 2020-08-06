NORWAY — The Norway Center Church welcomes guest minister Reverend Scott Campbell on Sunday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Campbell is a retired United Methodist pastor living on Paris Hill with his wife and two grandsons. He served churches in Paris, France; Brussels, Belgium, and Harvard Square, in Cambridge, MA. He has been an adjunct faculty member at Harvard Divinity School for the last twenty years. His Maine roots go back to the early 1960’s when his parents bought a home in Winthrop. He regularly attends the First Congregational Church in South Paris.

David Knightly will be the musician and Ryan Slocum will be the organist. All denominations are welcomed.

There will be a maximum limit of 50 in attendance with 6 foot social distancing and everyone is asked to wear a mask for the safety of all.

