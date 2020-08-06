WINTHROP — About $1,500 worth of fishing gear was stolen from boats at Lakeside Lodge & Marina sometime overnight Sunday, police said.

According to a Facebook post by Lakeside, the theft happened after 9 p.m. Sunday from one row of boats by the cottages.

“This weighs heavily on us because we see your boat as an extension of your living room, and the Lakeside community is family,” the post stated. “Someone stepping into our living room (and) taking our possessions that we work hard for is unacceptable.”

Lakeside ownership could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

People arrived at their boats to find the fishing equipment was missing, according to Winthrop Police Lt. Peter Struck. He said the thefts are still under investigation.

“It looks like fishing poles and tackle were stolen out of boats,” Struck said, adding that theft appears to have taken place in two boats moored at the East Winthrop marina.

The Lakeside Facebook post said cameras, including hidden ones, have been added in the area to increase security.

“If anyone has any information on boats that were out late on the lake on Sunday night, it would appear that someone might have come on our docks via boat,” the post stated. “We are still reviewing security footage, but if anyone has any information at all, it is much appreciated. This is the first time in the known history that our Lodge has had theft, and we plan for it to be the last.”

Struck said police were not yet sure how the thief or thieves gained access to the boats.

Police asked that anyone with information about the thefts to contact the Winthrop Police Department at (207) 377-7226.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: