police log

Charges

Lewiston

• Christopher Madison, 46, Houston, Texas, on a warrant, 1:50 a.m. Thursday on Webster Street.

Auburn

• Tammie Berube, 47, 70 Broad St., on a charge of misuse of 911, 1:22 a.m. Thursday at the New Auburn Social Club.

• Alexander Powers, 22, Medway, on a warrant, 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 50 Court St.

Androscoggin County

• Joseph Kittrell, 27, 1229 Hallowell Drive, Durham, arrested by Maine State Police on warrant charging possession of sexually explicit material, 5:32 p.m. Wednesday on Hallowell Drive.

Accidents

• Vehicles driven by Kaitlyn Stoddard, 19, Durham, and Sharon Saindon, 72, Auburn, collided at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday at Lisbon and Essex streets. Stoddard’s 2014 Jeep and Saindon’s 2013 Chevrolet was estimated as functional.

