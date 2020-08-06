RUMFORD — A 19-year-old local man was arrested this week and charged with sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl during a walk along the river.

Izayha Walsh, of 231 Knox St., was arrested Tuesday and charged with gross sexual assault, a Class A felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He was held overnight without bail at the Oxford County Jail; on Wednesday bail was set at $1,000 cash.

Rumford police began investigating the assault after police in Jay alerted them that they had received information from the Department of Health and Human Services regarding an attack of the child.

Criminal investigators specializing in sexual assault investigations involving children were immediately assigned and initiated an investigation, police said.

“The investigation revealed that Walsh and the child . . . had gone for a walk along a trail near the Androscoggin River in the downtown Rumford area on the afternoon of April 20, and it was at that time in the woods that Walsh engaged in the sexual act with the child,” according to a Rumford Police Department press release.

According to the release from Chief Tony Milligan, “once sufficient, corroborative evidence was obtained, lead criminal investigator Captain Daniel Garbarini applied for a warrant of arrest,” and also requested a court order that Walsh be prohibited from having any further contact with the victim, according to the release.

Rumford police took Walsh into custody without incident on Tuesday in Rumford and took him to the Oxford County Jail in Paris.

On Wednesday, Walsh was arraigned in Rumford where a judge set bail at $1,000 cash. He may also be released on personal recognizance if he enters into a contract with Maine Pre-Trial Services to be supervised by that agency. As a condition of his release, Walsh may not have contact with any child under the age of 16 and he must seek counseling.

Walsh’s next court appearance in Rumford is scheduled for Dec. 23.

If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to 30 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine.

