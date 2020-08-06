BAR HARBOR — Community Learning for ME (CL4ME) has organized a three-day virtual professional development conference for educators titled “1 Plan: 3 Falls” from Tuesday through Thursday, Aug. 11 to 13. Over 15 Maine organizations and educators have stepped up to offer free professional development workshops for educators in the state. Workshops will be given by Maine organizations and individuals with direct experience in new challenges that educators face due to the pandemic.

Educators who wish to attend can select from a wide range of professional development workshops organized into four categories: Content, Partnerships, Technology and Health and Happiness. Each day will start with keynote presentations from 9 to 9:30 a.m., followed by the morning session from 9:40 to 11:10 and finish with an afternoon session from 1 to 3 p.m.

All workshops are listed on the conference homepage with more detailed information on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday pages.

Access the conference website at https://www.communitylearningforme.org/1-plan-3-falls For more information contact Val Peacock at [email protected]

Rural Aspirations, in collaboration with many other Maine based organizations, is leading a grassroots effort to support parents and teachers during emergency remote learning due to COVID-19. The website and the resources are created by Mainers for Mainers. Families and teachers will find live, interactive sessions for students and adults, a 1:1 tutoring program, and many anytime learning resources.

With the onset of COVID-19, a potential silver lining is that teaching and learning has entered homes through virtual platforms in new ways, and with that comes an expanded opportunity to connect and support students together, utilizing Maine resources to support Maine teachers and families.

Partner organizations include the Maine Environmental Education Association, Island Readers & Writers, Schoodic Institute, UMaine College of Education & Human Development, Island Institute and Rural Aspirations.

Rural Aspirations Project is a small education consulting nonprofit working across rural Maine. The mission is to expand educational opportunities in Rural Maine. Visit www.ruralaspirations.org for more information.

