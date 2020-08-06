RUMFORD — UMA’s Rumford Center, after closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reopened on August 3 with new safety protocols in place. Their “Safe Return Plan” was developed in coordination with University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) and University of Maine System (UMS) policies and procedures to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff as well as community members who visit the Center inquiring about starting college.

According to the UMA Rumford Director, Jim Bradley, “All of the policies and procedures that have been implemented follow CDC guidance. Those include the requirement that everyone wear face coverings when at the Center. Anyone unwilling or unable to wear a face covering is encouraged to continue receiving support services virtually through use of the phone, email and Zoom video conferencing. “

Classrooms and meeting spaces have been reconfigured to ensure six feet of social distancing. Anyone visiting the Center is strongly encouraged to make an appointment as they are also limiting the number of people in the Center at one time. Students wanting to use the computer lab are required to reserve lab time in advance. Finally, regular and thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all classrooms, meeting spaces, computers, and furniture is required.

UMA is currently accepting new students for the Fall 2020 semester which begins on August 31. There are many scholarships available and anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to call the Center at 364-7882 or email [email protected]

The Center is open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. They also provide virtual support on Fridays from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

UMA has eight centers statewide which provide centralized services to students and faculty engaged in online and distance education courses. Centers are located in Brunswick, East Millinocket, Ellsworth, Houlton, Lewiston, Rockland, Rumford, and Saco. Students access the resources of UMA while studying at their local Center, pursuing a mix of online and traditional classroom instruction while staying close to home. UMA’s Rumford Center is located at 60 Lowell St., Rumford. For more information about the degrees and certificates available in your local area, call 364-7882 or visit www.uma.edu/rumford

