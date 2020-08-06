BETHEL — Gould Academy formally invites you to celebrate a Bethel Community Open House. Wednesday, August 12 at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom
Please join us to celebrate the 185th Opening of School and to welcome new Head of School Tao Smith.
Thanks for all you do for Gould and for our community! We regret that we cannot host an in-person event on campus at this time, but hope you will join us for this virtual reception.
We look forward to seeing you!
