The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming to the Bald Mountain Camps Resort, 125, Bald Mountain Rd., Rangeley on Sat. (8/8), features 10 films, 6- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing.

General admission tickets are $25 all ages and are available from the Outdoor Heritage Museum, Oquossoc, and, if available, at the theater door on the day of the event. Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres with a silent auction and raffle all to benefit the museum. Seating is limited to 50 participants.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the nearly two-hour fly-fishing adventure screening at 7:30. The event is hosted by the Outdoor Heritage Museum.

For information about both screenings, contact [email protected]

In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product give-aways and other promotions at the event.

Among the films to be screened are:

· Particles and Droplets, by Gilbert Rowley, a look at the world from a different perspective with fly fishing the catalyst.

· Aurora Fontinalis, by Intents Media. An adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far north.

· Iqaluk, by Hooké. A far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik in search of Arctic Char.

· The Mend, by Broc Isabelle. A father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities all set to a fly-fishing background.

· Nine Foot Rod, by Dana Lattery. Four fly-fishing guides embark on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and Indo-Pacific Permit.

Others include AK 30, seeking a 30-inch trout in Alaska’s Naknek River; The Bull Run, looking for a bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies; and Poetry in Motion, the story of Maxine McCormack’s journey to become world fly-fishing champion.

Trailers for all films can be seen online at flyfilmfest.com.

The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, founded in 2011, screens at more than 120 locations worldwide each year.

