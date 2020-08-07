The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society will present a unique visual performance of 19th Century Stereoviews of the Rangeley region on Friday & Saturday, August 14th & 15th at 8pm at Rangeley’s Lakeside Theatre. This year’s edition features an entirely new collection of stereoviews not shared in our 2019 event. This collection of “Stereoview” images from the late 1800’s & early 1900’s has been digitally enhanced & converted by the Historical Society to share with audiences using modern 3D glasses. “To view these vintage images in 3D on the Big Screen at Lakeside is amazing”, shared RLHS Events Chair, Heidi Nute.

These unique screenings will also feature a short film entitled “Land of Big Waters & Blue Mountains” which was produced in the late 1940’s to promote the Rangeley region. This film offers a stunning look back at Post-War/Baby Boom Rangeley and shares footage not seen in 75 years. The Stereoviews and Vintage Film will be narrated by Historical Society Executive Director Bill Pierce.

Join us as we step back in time to view the Rangeley region as it was many years ago! There will be a cash bar and the popcorn will be poppin’ in support of the Rangeley Friends of the Arts. Covid19 protocols will be in place and only 50 tickets can be sold. Patrons are cordially requested to please wear a face covering or mask. Tickets are just $5.00 to support the museums and programs of the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society Tickets are available in advance at the Outdoor Heritage Museum, in Oquossoc or at the door if not sold out in advance.

The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is a 5013c non-profit proudly serving the residents and visitors of our region by preserving and sharing our unique history through the generosity of our supporters and without taxpayer dollars. For more information, please call 864-3091.

