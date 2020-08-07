Oquossoc Village, Rangeley Maine – A mid-August tradition aimed at celebrating summer has taken place each year in the beautiful village of Oquossoc, located on the western-most end of Rangeley Lake. Given the challenges Covid 19 has presented, a full-on version of this annual tradition will take on a more measured, scaled down approach. On Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10:00AM-4:00PM, the Village of Oquossoc will still find a way to safely celebrate summer in this special place. Many of the fun events like the Waterski Show, “Bomb the Bismarck” and Boat Parade were tabled for this year, however a safety-minded good time can still be had in this quaint lakeside hamlet. Things will kick off on the grounds of the Outdoor Heritage Museum, at the Corner of Rtes. 4 & 17, with a scaled down version of the Arts, Crafts and Antique Show from 10-4pm. State mandated protocols will be observed including social distancing & face masks required. There will be 3 stations set up at entry areas to the grounds offering free disposable gloves and hand sanitizer. Please use sanitizer upon arrival and departure as well as on gloves between each booth visit. For safe spacing purpose, approximately 15 vendors (Half the usual number) will be well spaced and offering bargains galore. If you plan to attend, please bring your face covering, wear the gloves provided & keep 6 feet from others. There will also be live music provided during the day at the Park across from Oquossoc Grocery sponsored by the Oquossoc Day Committee. There are three delightful restaurants are located within steps of the museum grounds and others to choose from just a short drive away.

2nd Annual First Responders Challenge Cup …Gets Underway at 11am

A very entertaining and competitive spectacle will take place at 11am on Oquossoc Cove as the Outdoor Heritage Museum hosts the 2nd Annual First Responders Challenge Cup! Teams of 3 competitors each from our local First Responder agencies will battle it out for points towards the Oquossoc Day Challenge Cup. Last year, after rousing contests in Kayak Relay, Blind Canoe and Crew-Style Rangeley Boat Rowing Races, it took an overtime battle between the Maine Warden Service and the Rangeley Fire Department to decide who would claim the Cup. Rangeley FD took home the title and will looking to defend it against teams from Rangeley PD, Maine Warden Service and U.S. Border Patrol. Franklin Sheriff’s Department and Maine State Police have also been invited to join the contest for 2020.

We are encouraging the region’s residents and visitors to come out and support these teams of dedicated public servants. It is a guaranteed good time and your cheers and appreciation for the people who answer our 9-1-1 calls for help, matter now more than ever! Please have the kids make a sign, wave the flag and show these people how much you appreciate them. Last year, the races were great fun to watch and the camaraderie between the teams was truly special. It is our hope that the cove will be lined with appreciative, well-spaced and cheering citizen supporters for our heroes as they battle it out in this fun event. Please join us.

