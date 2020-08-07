AUBURN – City officials will shut down the Union Street Park “gully” basketball

courts on Monday for maintenance.

All three courts, including the newly dedicated Troy Barnies Court, will get some much-needed resurfacing and freshly painted lines, according to the city.

The courts will reopen Saturday, Aug. 15.

Questions should be directed to Auburn Recreation Director Sabrina Best at [email protected]

or 333-6611.

