AUBURN – City officials will shut down the Union Street Park “gully” basketball
courts on Monday for maintenance.
All three courts, including the newly dedicated Troy Barnies Court, will get some much-needed resurfacing and freshly painted lines, according to the city.
The courts will reopen Saturday, Aug. 15.
Questions should be directed to Auburn Recreation Director Sabrina Best at [email protected]
or 333-6611.
