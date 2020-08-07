Lobster Dinner

FARMINGTON — Farmington American Legion Post 28 is hosting its annual Lobster Dinner, Take Out Only, and with reserved pre-sale tickets to ensure all are served. No sales at the door. The dinner will be held on Friday, August 14, from 5-7 p.m., with curb-side delivery to your car at the post driveway on High Street. Line up along High Street, facing the legion post. Dinner will include a boiled lobster, fish chowder, cranberry salad, dinner roll, desert and drink. Tickets are $25, available from legionaries, or by calling Matt Smith @ 491-2743 0r Jim Wilson @ 703-795-3004. All funds will go to supporting continued veterans services. Help keep our Post open.

JAY – 2-6 p.m., Saturday, August 15. The Jay VFW will hold a sliced pork barbecue takeout dinner to help the post keep its traditions alive. Tickets are $11 each and should be ordered ahead by calling 897-2122. The meal will consist of a barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw and dessert. The post can’t open because of the COVID-19 restrictions and is struggling financially. Post members are continuing with monthly barbecues to help pay the bills. “The support from the community has been tremendous, it is buying us some time to get through this pandemic,” Jim Manter said.

REGION — Job Corps is currently enrolling youth 16-24 years old, who are interested in learning career training in areas such as Automotive, Welding, Healthcare, Electrical, Culinary Arts, among others, through FREE training. Virtual and online learning options are available. Earn HSD/HSE and driver’s license at the same time. Housing and meals included at no cost. Job Placement once program is complete. Call/text Amy Boclair at the Lewiston Job Corps Office today at (207) 458-5369 or email at [email protected] for more information.

REGION — The newest benefit offered to Maine Veterans is the Veterans Emergency Financial Assistance (VEFA) benefit that was created just under two years ago. VEFA was created to provide assistance for Maine Veterans who suffer an emergency and do not have sufficient savings or access to other financial assistance to resolve the emergency. Examples of assistance may include: damage to the Veteran’s home due to fire, flood or hurricane that is not covered by insurance; Illness of the Veteran or family member that results in hardship, assistance to prevent or resolve the Veteran being homeless; and any other condition that puts the Veteran at risk of not having the basic necessities of food, shelter, or safety.” – David Richmond, director, Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services. For more information, visit https://www.maine.gov/veterans/tabs/veteran/financial-assistance.html.

