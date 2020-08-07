First 5 Weeks-
Week 1- Matt Knox and Todd Migdelany
Week 2 – Gary Patnode and George Buck
Week 3 – Greg Brunnel and Sean Danforth
Week 4 – Matt Knox and Todd Migdelany
Week 5- Les Hoekstra and Steve Cornelio
Congratulations to all and enjoy the rest of the golf season!
