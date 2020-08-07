Farmington Board of Selectmen agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 11

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To hold a public hearing on the following application for a marijuana business: Chad Crandall 20-MJ-03 Medical marijuana store 361 Wilton Road U34-008-B

Item 3: To review the 2020 tax rate scenarios

Item 4: To appoint the local plumbing inspector

Item 5: To consider the application of Amy Soper to serve as an associate member on the Conservation Commission

Item 6: To consider the application of Kyle Terrio to Serve as an alternate member on the Zoning Board

Item 7: To cast a ballot for the Maine Municipal Association vice president and executive committee members

Item 8: To approve the minutes of July 28

Item 9: To discuss other business

